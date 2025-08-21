What is SokuSwap (SOKU)

SokuSwap is the best Cross-Chain Exchange connecting multiple networks in one place! We offer staking and fully decentralized liquidity through yield farms on multiple networks including Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum networks. We have the most secure in-house bridge utilizing 1 supply for multiple networks. The total non-mintable supply is 222,222,222 spread across multiple networks.

SokuSwap (SOKU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SokuSwap (SOKU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOKU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SokuSwap (SOKU) How much is SokuSwap (SOKU) worth today? The live SOKU price in USD is 0.00000735 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SOKU to USD price? $ 0.00000735 . Check out The current price of SOKU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of SokuSwap? The market cap for SOKU is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SOKU? The circulating supply of SOKU is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SOKU? SOKU achieved an ATH price of 0.04293138 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SOKU? SOKU saw an ATL price of 0.00000378 USD . What is the trading volume of SOKU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SOKU is -- USD . Will SOKU go higher this year? SOKU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SOKU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

