What is Sol402 Proxy (SOL402)

Sol402 is a paywall orchestration platform built around the emerging x402 (HTTP 402) payment flow. We sit in front of any origin URL or API and turn each request into a pay-per-use interaction: first call returns a standards-compliant 402 challenge, the user or agent pays via Solana USDC, and the request is retried automatically with the payment receipt. Under the hood, Sol402 runs on Cloudflare Workers with KV/R2 storage, uses PayAI’s facilitator for verified settlement, and proxies responses 1:1 once the payment clears. Builders can mint links or API keys in seconds through our self-serve dashboard, monitor real-time usage (ClickHouse-backed analytics, Grafana hooks), and customize pricing per endpoint. The SOL402 token is the access and utility layer for the platform. Holding thresholds unlock progressively deeper capabilities: instant onboarding and free-call quotas at ≥1 M SOL402, 25% pricing discounts and higher throughput at ≥2 M, and premium perks (priority RPC retry lanes, analytics exports, webhook delivery, forthcoming custodial payout mode) at ≥5 M. Tokens also gate advanced features we have on the roadmap: automatic link provisioning for partners, feature flags, and governance over the network’s fee schedules. In short, the project provides the 402 paywall infrastructure while SOL402 aligns usage, access, and future growth across the ecosystem. Sol402 is a paywall orchestration platform built around the emerging x402 (HTTP 402) payment flow. We sit in front of any origin URL or API and turn each request into a pay-per-use interaction: first call returns a standards-compliant 402 challenge, the user or agent pays via Solana USDC, and the request is retried automatically with the payment receipt. Under the hood, Sol402 runs on Cloudflare Workers with KV/R2 storage, uses PayAI’s facilitator for verified settlement, and proxies responses 1:1 once the payment clears. Builders can mint links or API keys in seconds through our self-serve dashboard, monitor real-time usage (ClickHouse-backed analytics, Grafana hooks), and customize pricing per endpoint. The SOL402 token is the access and utility layer for the platform. Holding thresholds unlock progressively deeper capabilities: instant onboarding and free-call quotas at ≥1 M SOL402, 25% pricing discounts and higher throughput at ≥2 M, and premium perks (priority RPC retry lanes, analytics exports, webhook delivery, forthcoming custodial payout mode) at ≥5 M. Tokens also gate advanced features we have on the roadmap: automatic link provisioning for partners, feature flags, and governance over the network’s fee schedules. In short, the project provides the 402 paywall infrastructure while SOL402 aligns usage, access, and future growth across the ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) Resource Official Website

Sol402 Proxy Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Sol402 Proxy.

Check the Sol402 Proxy price prediction now!

SOL402 to Local Currencies

Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOL402 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) How much is Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) worth today? The live SOL402 price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SOL402 to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of SOL402 to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Sol402 Proxy? The market cap for SOL402 is $ 45.56K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SOL402? The circulating supply of SOL402 is 999.95M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SOL402? SOL402 achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SOL402? SOL402 saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of SOL402? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SOL402 is -- USD . Will SOL402 go higher this year? SOL402 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SOL402 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) Important Industry Updates