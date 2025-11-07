Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) Tokenomics
Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sol402 Proxy (SOL402), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) Information
Sol402 is a paywall orchestration platform built around the emerging x402 (HTTP 402) payment flow. We sit in front of any origin URL or API and turn each request into a pay-per-use interaction: first call returns a standards-compliant 402 challenge, the user or agent pays via Solana USDC, and the request is retried automatically with the payment receipt. Under the hood, Sol402 runs on Cloudflare Workers with KV/R2 storage, uses PayAI’s facilitator for verified settlement, and proxies responses 1:1 once the payment clears. Builders can mint links or API keys in seconds through our self-serve dashboard, monitor real-time usage (ClickHouse-backed analytics, Grafana hooks), and customize pricing per endpoint.
The SOL402 token is the access and utility layer for the platform. Holding thresholds unlock progressively deeper capabilities: instant onboarding and free-call quotas at ≥1 M SOL402, 25% pricing discounts and higher throughput at ≥2 M, and premium perks (priority RPC retry lanes, analytics exports, webhook delivery, forthcoming custodial payout mode) at ≥5 M. Tokens also gate advanced features we have on the roadmap: automatic link provisioning for partners, feature flags, and governance over the network’s fee schedules. In short, the project provides the 402 paywall infrastructure while SOL402 aligns usage, access, and future growth across the ecosystem.
Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sol402 Proxy (SOL402) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOL402 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOL402 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOL402's tokenomics, explore SOL402 token's live price!
SOL402 Price Prediction
Want to know where SOL402 might be heading? Our SOL402 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for