Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Information

SOLCAT was created when a png file was found hidden in a github linked on the Solana.com website, and then tokenized on Pump.Fun to create a fresh and unique memecoin for the trenches to enjoy! Also in addition to being a cute, simple meme that it is easy for anyone to grasp, because of Solcat’s unique origin we are focused on bringing attention to building on Solana, whether that is via coding, community building, etc.

You can just do things (on solana)