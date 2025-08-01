Solana Ecosystem Index Price (SOLI)
Solana Ecosystem Index (SOLI) is currently trading at 3.48 USD with a market cap of $ 435.23K USD. SOLI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Solana Ecosystem Index to USD was $ -0.679271489567946.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solana Ecosystem Index to USD was $ -0.8707297560.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solana Ecosystem Index to USD was $ -1.6478544720.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solana Ecosystem Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.679271489567946
|-16.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.8707297560
|-25.02%
|60 Days
|$ -1.6478544720
|-47.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solana Ecosystem Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-16.31%
-39.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Amun.com introduces SOLI. A cryptocurrency index of the Solana ecosystem. It delivers easy, low-cost, diversified exposure to top Solana-native projects. By using Marinade staked SOL (mSOL), the index also captures Solana’s 6% staking yield. SOLI rebalances monthly to catch trends in the ecosystem. All without touching your wallet! This Solana index is built for users that want exposure to the top Solana projects, but don’t have time to research and rebalance with the fast moving crypto trends. Learn more at https://tokens.amun.com/token/SOLI
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SOLI to VND
₫91,576.2
|1 SOLI to AUD
A$5.394
|1 SOLI to GBP
￡2.61
|1 SOLI to EUR
€3.0276
|1 SOLI to USD
$3.48
|1 SOLI to MYR
RM14.8596
|1 SOLI to TRY
₺141.3924
|1 SOLI to JPY
¥522
|1 SOLI to ARS
ARS$4,773.6552
|1 SOLI to RUB
₽280.2096
|1 SOLI to INR
₹304.4652
|1 SOLI to IDR
Rp57,049.1712
|1 SOLI to KRW
₩4,880.7696
|1 SOLI to PHP
₱202.4664
|1 SOLI to EGP
￡E.169.1976
|1 SOLI to BRL
R$19.488
|1 SOLI to CAD
C$4.8024
|1 SOLI to BDT
৳425.1864
|1 SOLI to NGN
₦5,329.2372
|1 SOLI to UAH
₴145.0812
|1 SOLI to VES
Bs428.04
|1 SOLI to CLP
$3,382.56
|1 SOLI to PKR
Rs986.6496
|1 SOLI to KZT
₸1,892.3196
|1 SOLI to THB
฿114.2484
|1 SOLI to TWD
NT$104.052
|1 SOLI to AED
د.إ12.7716
|1 SOLI to CHF
Fr2.8188
|1 SOLI to HKD
HK$27.318
|1 SOLI to MAD
.د.م31.7376
|1 SOLI to MXN
$65.9112
|1 SOLI to PLN
zł13.0152
|1 SOLI to RON
лв15.4512
|1 SOLI to SEK
kr34.1736
|1 SOLI to BGN
лв5.9508
|1 SOLI to HUF
Ft1,219.3224
|1 SOLI to CZK
Kč74.9244
|1 SOLI to KWD
د.ك1.06488
|1 SOLI to ILS
₪11.9016