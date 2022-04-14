Solana Ecosystem Index (SOLI) Tokenomics
Amun.com introduces SOLI. A cryptocurrency index of the Solana ecosystem. It delivers easy, low-cost, diversified exposure to top Solana-native projects. By using Marinade staked SOL (mSOL), the index also captures Solana’s 6% staking yield. SOLI rebalances monthly to catch trends in the ecosystem. All without touching your wallet!
This Solana index is built for users that want exposure to the top Solana projects, but don’t have time to research and rebalance with the fast moving crypto trends. Learn more at https://tokens.amun.com/token/SOLI
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
