What is Solana ID (SOLID)

Solana ID is a decentralized identity platform built exclusively for the Solana ecosystem. It links users' digital footprints to their crypto wallets, assigning a unique SOLID score that reflects wallet quality and engagement. This score unlocks a variety of exclusive rewards and perks from partnered Solana projects, rewarding users based on their on-chain activity. Powered by the $SOLID token, Solana ID not only provides valuable insights for individuals and projects but also fosters a vibrant community by offering tailored incentives. With our upcoming beta launch, Solana ID aims to enhance user experiences and drive active participation within the Solana ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Solana ID (SOLID) Resource Official Website

Solana ID (SOLID) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Solana ID (SOLID) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOLID token's extensive tokenomics now!