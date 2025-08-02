Solana Money Glitch Price (SMG)
Solana Money Glitch (SMG) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 10.21K USD. SMG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SMG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SMG price information.
During today, the price change of Solana Money Glitch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solana Money Glitch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solana Money Glitch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solana Money Glitch to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solana Money Glitch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-6.82%
-24.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Solana Money Glitch (SMG) is a deflationary reward token built on the Solana blockchain, designed to provide passive income to its holders through a unique reward mechanism. Every 5 minutes, SMG holders automatically receive Solana rewards directly into their wallets, simply for holding the token. This is enabled by a 5% transaction tax, split into two parts: one portion is redistributed to holders as Solana rewards, and the other is used to burn tokens, reducing the total supply over time. SMG launched with a fair distribution model: 100% of the token supply was added to liquidity at launch, with no team tokens, no pre-sale, and no wallet limits, ensuring equal access for all participants. Built on Solana, it benefits from fast, low-cost transactions. SMG aims to offer a straightforward tokenomics model that rewards holding and supports the Solana ecosystem. Its passive rewards and deflationary design make it an appealing option in Solana’s DeFi space.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Solana Money Glitch (SMG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMG token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SMG to VND
₫--
|1 SMG to AUD
A$--
|1 SMG to GBP
￡--
|1 SMG to EUR
€--
|1 SMG to USD
$--
|1 SMG to MYR
RM--
|1 SMG to TRY
₺--
|1 SMG to JPY
¥--
|1 SMG to ARS
ARS$--
|1 SMG to RUB
₽--
|1 SMG to INR
₹--
|1 SMG to IDR
Rp--
|1 SMG to KRW
₩--
|1 SMG to PHP
₱--
|1 SMG to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SMG to BRL
R$--
|1 SMG to CAD
C$--
|1 SMG to BDT
৳--
|1 SMG to NGN
₦--
|1 SMG to UAH
₴--
|1 SMG to VES
Bs--
|1 SMG to CLP
$--
|1 SMG to PKR
Rs--
|1 SMG to KZT
₸--
|1 SMG to THB
฿--
|1 SMG to TWD
NT$--
|1 SMG to AED
د.إ--
|1 SMG to CHF
Fr--
|1 SMG to HKD
HK$--
|1 SMG to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SMG to MXN
$--
|1 SMG to PLN
zł--
|1 SMG to RON
лв--
|1 SMG to SEK
kr--
|1 SMG to BGN
лв--
|1 SMG to HUF
Ft--
|1 SMG to CZK
Kč--
|1 SMG to KWD
د.ك--
|1 SMG to ILS
₪--