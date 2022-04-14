Solana Money Glitch (SMG) Tokenomics

Solana Money Glitch (SMG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Solana Money Glitch (SMG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Solana Money Glitch (SMG) Information

Solana Money Glitch (SMG) is a deflationary reward token built on the Solana blockchain, designed to provide passive income to its holders through a unique reward mechanism. Every 5 minutes, SMG holders automatically receive Solana rewards directly into their wallets, simply for holding the token. This is enabled by a 5% transaction tax, split into two parts: one portion is redistributed to holders as Solana rewards, and the other is used to burn tokens, reducing the total supply over time. SMG launched with a fair distribution model: 100% of the token supply was added to liquidity at launch, with no team tokens, no pre-sale, and no wallet limits, ensuring equal access for all participants. Built on Solana, it benefits from fast, low-cost transactions. SMG aims to offer a straightforward tokenomics model that rewards holding and supports the Solana ecosystem. Its passive rewards and deflationary design make it an appealing option in Solana’s DeFi space.

Official Website:
https://www.solanamoney.com/

Solana Money Glitch (SMG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solana Money Glitch (SMG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.94K
$ 9.94K
Total Supply:
$ 776.05M
$ 776.05M
Circulating Supply:
$ 776.05M
$ 776.05M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.94K
$ 9.94K
All-Time High:
$ 0.005737
$ 0.005737
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Solana Money Glitch (SMG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Solana Money Glitch (SMG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SMG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SMG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.