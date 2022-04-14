Solana Social Explorer (SSE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Solana Social Explorer (SSE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Solana Social Explorer (SSE) Information Tapestry is a powerful social graph protocol that enables developers to build sophisticated social features into their blockchain applications with ease. It provides a robust infrastructure for managing user profiles, social connections, and interactions and stores them directly on the Solana L1. Official Website: https://www.usetapestry.dev/ Whitepaper: https://docs.usetapestry.dev/ Buy SSE Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.13M
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.13M
All-Time High: $ 0.0339632
All-Time Low: $ 0.00112153
Current Price: $ 0.00112939

Solana Social Explorer (SSE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Solana Social Explorer (SSE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SSE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SSE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SSE's tokenomics, explore SSE token's live price!

