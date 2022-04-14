Solana Stock Index (SSX) Tokenomics
The global market cap of all combined stocks is $115.0 trillion. Cryptocurrency is so revolutionary because it creates a global financial economy that has never been seen until now.
Solana Stock Index embodies the world's stock market unrestricted by borders always open in one coin, $SSX. As the ecosystem races for tokenized stocks we have tokenized all stocks.
$SSX breaks global barriers and closing bell restrictions by harnessing a worldwide economy into one index, Solana Stock Index.
Understanding the tokenomics of Solana Stock Index (SSX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SSX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SSX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
