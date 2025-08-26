SolBook (BOOK) Price Information (USD)

SolBook (BOOK) real-time price is $0.00400033. Over the past 24 hours, BOOK traded between a low of $ 0.00394384 and a high of $ 0.00432521, showing active market volatility. BOOK's all-time high price is $ 0.436891, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00230162.

In terms of short-term performance, BOOK has changed by -0.19% over the past hour, -7.51% over 24 hours, and -1.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SolBook (BOOK) Market Information

The current Market Cap of SolBook is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOOK is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.81K.