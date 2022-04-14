SolDoge (SDOGE) Information

SolDoge (SDOGE) is your new best friend, a next generation memecoin with a fun-loving attitude and sporting a rad pair of cyber shades. He's running at turbo speed on the Solana blockchain, with lower transaction fees and energy consumption than his predecessors.

As a spiritual successor to Dogecoin, the grandfather of crypto memes, SolDoge aims to be a project of the people, where the community is in the driver’s seat. And since 100% of the token supply entered circulation on day one, the community holds all the power and responsibility to build for the future. Wow.

The official SolDoge NFT collection will play a key role in community governance.