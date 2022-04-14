Solfiles (FILES) Tokenomics
Privacy First: Solfiles uses fancy encryption to make sure that only you and the person you're chatting with can see your messages and files. That means no one else can snoop on your conversations.
Locking Chats: Every hour, your chat locks up. Both you and your friend have to agree to unlock it. This adds an extra layer of security, making sure your chats stay private.
Sharing Files Safely: You can share files easily on Solfiles. Whether it's photos, documents, or videos, you can send them securely without worrying about someone else getting their hands on them.
One-Time View for Files: If you send a photo or document, your friend can only view it once. After that, they'll need your permission to see it again. This stops them from sharing it without your say-so.
Different Ways to Chat: Solfiles offers three types of chats:
Friendlist: Chat privately with your friends.
Wallet to Wallet: Discuss money matters securely.
Solfiles (FILES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solfiles (FILES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Solfiles (FILES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Solfiles (FILES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FILES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FILES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FILES Price Prediction
