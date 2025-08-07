Solid X Price (SOLIDX)
Solid X (SOLIDX) is currently trading at 12.12 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SOLIDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
SOLIDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Solid X to USD was $ +0.225156.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solid X to USD was $ +5.1480524160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solid X to USD was $ +3.1751842680.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solid X to USD was $ +2.16858021758386.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.225156
|+1.89%
|30 Days
|$ +5.1480524160
|+42.48%
|60 Days
|$ +3.1751842680
|+26.20%
|90 Days
|$ +2.16858021758386
|+21.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Solid X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.91%
+1.89%
-17.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hi there, This is my token. I was rank #8 on the Pulsechain sacrifice list. I was rank #1 on the 9inch sacrifice list. The hexscout.com developers named me the fire whale as seen under the Portfolio tab. I strongly believe in Richard Heart's end-game plan, and I have enough courage and patience to get there. If you share similar thoughts, take a leap of faith and join us! This is a Solid token with the same supply as Bitcoin (21.000.000). My guess is that the people who know me and bought this token, are also diamond handed. This token is intended to be a store of value for the Pulsechain community.
