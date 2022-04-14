Discover key insights into SOLIDE (SOLIDE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SOLIDE (SOLIDE) Information

SOLIDE is a powerful, browser-based development environment specifically designed for Solana smart contract development. With features like real-time compilation, integrated testing, and one-click deployment, it streamlines the development process for both beginners and experienced developers.

Why Choose SOLIDE

Secure Development

Built-in security checks and best practices for safe smart contract development

Powerful Compilation

Advanced compilation tools with real-time error checking and optimization

Community Driven

Join a thriving community of Solana developers and contributors