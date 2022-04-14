Solify100 (S100) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Solify100 (S100), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Solify100 (S100) Information Solify100 is a transformative crypto project that integrates emotional wellness tools with financial innovation. Built on the Solana blockchain, Solify100 aims to create a compassionate and empowering ecosystem driven by AI agents, market sentiment intelligence, and a robust rewards system. Solify100's mission is to go beyond the meme coin narrative and shape a community-centric movement grounded in mental health and shared growth. Official Website: https://www.solify100.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vSt_-RSgU_c4iXgdYGOAWJAuwJvlnA3GGMf-jCF4YbDlsfTgSnykO914opURrf2BRIQ1eUZ4Qm8N4ar/pub

Solify100 (S100) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solify100 (S100), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 927.27K Total Supply: $ 983.45M Circulating Supply: $ 983.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 927.27K All-Time High: $ 0.00222386 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00094288

Solify100 (S100) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Solify100 (S100) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of S100 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many S100 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

