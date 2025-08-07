What is SOLLY (SOLLY)

$SOLLY is a unique memecoin inspired by Matt Furie's iconic "Boys' Club" comic. Solly, the legendary character from this comic, has been reimagined to revive and elevate the memecoin culture. With a stealth launch, no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt, and the contract renounced, $SOLLY is truly a coin for the people, designed to be a perpetual symbol of community and fun. Now residing on the SOLANA blockchain, $SOLLY stands as a fan tribute, transforming into the purple mascot of the purple chain, SOLANA.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SOLLY (SOLLY) Resource Official Website

SOLLY (SOLLY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SOLLY (SOLLY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOLLY token's extensive tokenomics now!