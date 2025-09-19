SolNav AI (SOLNAV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00159277 $ 0.00159277 $ 0.00159277 24H Low $ 0.00332364 $ 0.00332364 $ 0.00332364 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00159277$ 0.00159277 $ 0.00159277 24H High $ 0.00332364$ 0.00332364 $ 0.00332364 All Time High $ 0.00638547$ 0.00638547 $ 0.00638547 Lowest Price $ 0.00055021$ 0.00055021 $ 0.00055021 Price Change (1H) -6.00% Price Change (1D) -37.74% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

SolNav AI (SOLNAV) real-time price is $0.00177721. Over the past 24 hours, SOLNAV traded between a low of $ 0.00159277 and a high of $ 0.00332364, showing active market volatility. SOLNAV's all-time high price is $ 0.00638547, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00055021.

In terms of short-term performance, SOLNAV has changed by -6.00% over the past hour, -37.74% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SolNav AI (SOLNAV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 173.72K$ 173.72K $ 173.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 260.53K$ 260.53K $ 260.53K Circulation Supply 99.94M 99.94M 99.94M Total Supply 149,881,001.1201661 149,881,001.1201661 149,881,001.1201661

The current Market Cap of SolNav AI is $ 173.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOLNAV is 99.94M, with a total supply of 149881001.1201661. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 260.53K.