SOLONG The Dragon is the first dragon memecoin on Solana Blockchain. Launched during christmas eve, this project aims to bring mass adoption to the solana blockchain by attracting non crypto-users especially asian communities by launching NFT collection and an online Merch store. SOLONG is here to celebrate the chinese new year 2024 of the dragon and fulfill its destiny towards new highs to reach the skies. SOLONG is working on a limited NFT Collection of 888 Dragons that will be available for mint at 1 SOL only. An online merch store will be made available, where the SOLONG community can order branded goodies at affordable prices.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLONG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLONG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SOLONG Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.