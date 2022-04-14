SOLONG The Dragon (SOLONG) Information

SOLONG The Dragon is the first dragon memecoin on Solana Blockchain. Launched during christmas eve, this project aims to bring mass adoption to the solana blockchain by attracting non crypto-users especially asian communities by launching NFT collection and an online Merch store. SOLONG is here to celebrate the chinese new year 2024 of the dragon and fulfill its destiny towards new highs to reach the skies. SOLONG is working on a limited NFT Collection of 888 Dragons that will be available for mint at 1 SOL only. An online merch store will be made available, where the SOLONG community can order branded goodies at affordable prices.