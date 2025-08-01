What is Solv Protocol Staked BTC (XSOLVBTC)

SolvBTC.BBN is a yield-bearing token that represents staked SolvBTC plus all future Babylon staking rewards and Solv Points. As a liquid token, SolvBTC.BBN stays accessible across multiple networks and unlocks more DeFi yield opportunities. Solv Protocol is a Unified Bitcoin Liquidity Matrix, aimed at bridging Bitcoin's trillion-dollar economy to DeFi by unifying its fragmented liquidity through SolvBTC. SolvBTC provides Bitcoin holders with access to Liquid Staking Tokens, offering a simple and efficient way to earn yields on their Bitcoin across any chain. By staking with Solv, your Bitcoin remains liquid, allowing you to leverage a wide range of DeFi applications.

