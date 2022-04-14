SOLY AI (SOLY) Information

The first personalized DeFAI Agent platform on Solana. Empowering Decisions with On-Chain Intelligence Soly is the brainchild of Madlabs #6789, a leading expert in Blockchain, DePIN, and AI with a proven track record of pioneering decentralized technologies. With deep technical acumen and visionary foresight, Madlabs #6789 has crafted Soly to redefine the future of AI-driven platforms.

Soly utilizes the advanced AI Agent SDK & framework by Eliza of ai16z. This unique approach allows Soly to train multiple AI Agents simultaneously, enabling them to become smarter, faster, and more adaptive. These Agents drive crypto market research and DeFi transacting, enabling real-time insights and precise execution. They also power DAO governance systems, automating proposal reviews and smart voting. Additionally, Soly introduces on-chain multi-modal Agents capable of processing language, speech, images, and video.

With the visionary leadership of Madlabs #6789 and OpenLoop's robust infrastructure, Soly sets a new standard for decentralized AI, redefining the future of on-chain intelligence and automation in the crypto world.