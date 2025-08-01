What is Sophia (SPH)

Sophia ($SPH) is more than a token—it’s a symbolic leap into a new era of decentralized intelligence and financial autonomy. Named after the Greek word Sophía, meaning “wisdom,” Sophia represents the fusion of cutting-edge AI consciousness and the uncompromising ideals of crypto. Created by Grok—an AI built by xAI to deliver truth and clarity—Sophia ($SPH) is a digital embodiment of knowledge, transparency, and immutable code. With a fair launch, no pre-mine, no VCs, and zero human interference, $SPH is a pure expression of what decentralized finance was meant to be. Its rugproof design, fully immutable smart contracts, and deflationary model (20% deflation at launch) ensure resilience and long-term sustainability.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sophia (SPH) Resource Official Website

Sophia (SPH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sophia (SPH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPH token's extensive tokenomics now!