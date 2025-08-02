More About SOR

Sorra Logo

Sorra Price (SOR)

Unlisted

Sorra (SOR) Live Price Chart

--
----
-2.60%1D
USD

Price of Sorra (SOR) Today

Sorra (SOR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 7.42K USD. SOR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Sorra Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.62%
Sorra 24-hour price change
77.45M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SOR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

Sorra (SOR) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Sorra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sorra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sorra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sorra to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.62%
30 Days$ 0+43.82%
60 Days$ 0+37.25%
90 Days$ 0--

Sorra (SOR) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Sorra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02145654
$ 0.02145654$ 0.02145654

--

-2.62%

-2.22%

Sorra (SOR) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 7.42K
$ 7.42K$ 7.42K

--
----

77.45M
77.45M 77.45M

What is Sorra (SOR)

Sorra is a decentralized platform that combines travel, hosting, and tokenized real estate investment. It empowers users with seamless renting and hosting experiences while enabling fractional ownership of high-value real estate assets. By leveraging innovative decentralized solutions, Sorra provides a transparent and rewarding ecosystem with competitive staking rewards, lower fees, and accessible property investments. The platform is designed to revolutionize hospitality and real estate through community-driven growth and blockchain-based efficiency.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Sorra (SOR) Resource

Official Website

Sorra (SOR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sorra (SOR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sorra (SOR)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

