Sorra (SOR) Information Sorra is a decentralized platform that combines travel, hosting, and tokenized real estate investment. It empowers users with seamless renting and hosting experiences while enabling fractional ownership of high-value real estate assets. By leveraging innovative decentralized solutions, Sorra provides a transparent and rewarding ecosystem with competitive staking rewards, lower fees, and accessible property investments. The platform is designed to revolutionize hospitality and real estate through community-driven growth and blockchain-based efficiency. Official Website: https://www.sorra.io/ Buy SOR Now!

Sorra (SOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sorra (SOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.42K $ 7.42K $ 7.42K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 77.45M $ 77.45M $ 77.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.58K $ 9.58K $ 9.58K All-Time High: $ 0.02145654 $ 0.02145654 $ 0.02145654 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Sorra (SOR) price

Sorra (SOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sorra (SOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOR's tokenomics, explore SOR token's live price!

SOR Price Prediction Want to know where SOR might be heading? Our SOR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

