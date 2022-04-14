SOSANA (SOSANA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SOSANA (SOSANA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SOSANA (SOSANA) Information Where Degen Meets Discipline Powered by Solana. Driven by trust. Secured by code. SOSANA is a meme-powered token with real utility — built for degens, skeptics, newcomers, and seasoned builders alike. It runs on the Solana blockchain, but it’s powered by something bigger: trust. This isn’t just another meme token. It’s a full-stack ecosystem designed to protect its own — with smart contract–enforced accountability, wallet-based rewards, and real tools for learning, discovering, and participating in crypto safely Official Website: https://sosana.io Buy SOSANA Now!

SOSANA (SOSANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SOSANA (SOSANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.29M $ 31.29M $ 31.29M Total Supply: $ 88.89M $ 88.89M $ 88.89M Circulating Supply: $ 88.89M $ 88.89M $ 88.89M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.29M $ 31.29M $ 31.29M All-Time High: $ 0.496509 $ 0.496509 $ 0.496509 All-Time Low: $ 0.268237 $ 0.268237 $ 0.268237 Current Price: $ 0.319438 $ 0.319438 $ 0.319438 Learn more about SOSANA (SOSANA) price

SOSANA (SOSANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SOSANA (SOSANA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOSANA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOSANA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOSANA's tokenomics, explore SOSANA token's live price!

