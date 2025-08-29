More About GRPH

Soul Graph Logo

Soul Graph Price (GRPH)

Unlisted

1 GRPH to USD Live Price:

$0.00266512
+0.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Soul Graph (GRPH) Live Price Chart
Soul Graph (GRPH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00251838
24H Low
$ 0.00275043
24H High

$ 0.00251838
$ 0.00275043
$ 0.064363
$ 0.00089303
+0.84%

+0.74%

-0.44%

-0.44%

Soul Graph (GRPH) real-time price is $0.00266306. Over the past 24 hours, GRPH traded between a low of $ 0.00251838 and a high of $ 0.00275043, showing active market volatility. GRPH's all-time high price is $ 0.064363, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00089303.

In terms of short-term performance, GRPH has changed by +0.84% over the past hour, +0.74% over 24 hours, and -0.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Soul Graph (GRPH) Market Information

$ 2.65M
--
$ 2.65M
999.91M
999,908,082.757059
The current Market Cap of Soul Graph is $ 2.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GRPH is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999908082.757059. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.65M.

Soul Graph (GRPH) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Soul Graph to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Soul Graph to USD was $ -0.0004340420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Soul Graph to USD was $ -0.0017906521.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Soul Graph to USD was $ -0.0007070723528785455.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.74%
30 Days$ -0.0004340420-16.29%
60 Days$ -0.0017906521-67.24%
90 Days$ -0.0007070723528785455-20.98%

What is Soul Graph (GRPH)

Soulgraph is building open source tools & providing infrastructure for developers to give their agents a rich & evolving personality, user bound persistent memory, and real time voice to voice communication. Soulgraph is the shared infrastructure to be used by agents deployed with ElizaOS, Zerepy, Arc, and any future agentic frameworks. Soulgraph makes agents become memorable characters - the kind you want to interact with again and again.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Soul Graph (GRPH) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Soul Graph Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Soul Graph (GRPH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Soul Graph (GRPH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Soul Graph.

Check the Soul Graph price prediction now!

GRPH to Local Currencies

Soul Graph (GRPH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Soul Graph (GRPH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRPH token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Soul Graph (GRPH)

How much is Soul Graph (GRPH) worth today?
The live GRPH price in USD is 0.00266306 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GRPH to USD price?
The current price of GRPH to USD is $ 0.00266306. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Soul Graph?
The market cap for GRPH is $ 2.65M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GRPH?
The circulating supply of GRPH is 999.91M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GRPH?
GRPH achieved an ATH price of 0.064363 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GRPH?
GRPH saw an ATL price of 0.00089303 USD.
What is the trading volume of GRPH?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GRPH is -- USD.
Will GRPH go higher this year?
GRPH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GRPH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.