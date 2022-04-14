SoundLinX (SDLX) Tokenomics
Technology at SoundLinX Data-Over-Sound Technology Soundlinx harnesses the power of data-over-sound technology, a cutting-edge method of transmitting data using sound waves. This technique involves encoding data into sound and then decoding it at the receiving end, utilizing the built-in speakers and microphones of devices. It's a secure, efficient, and universally accessible way of data transfer, offering real-time communication. Integration with Ethereum Blockchain We take this a step further by integrating with the Ethereum blockchain. Each sound transaction is recorded on this decentralized ledger, providing an immutable and transparent record. Ethereum's smart contracts automate processes, enabling actions or rewards based on the data received. Sound Recognition Methods in Soundlinx Soundlinx's sound recognition operates in two innovative ways:
- Cross-Referencing with Library: Soundlinx compares a snippet of sound against a secure library. It analyzes various audio characteristics to accurately identify the song or sound.
- Unique Audio Markers: Soundlinx can detect unique, inaudible markers embedded within media files. These markers are unique to each file, offering precise identification, recognizing the special container inside the broadband waves with exact data of the transaction ( MP4file). How does the token system benefit users? Tokens serve as a currency within the platform, allowing users to upload snippets and earn rewards, fostering a vibrant, participatory music community. We also planing to develop second layer of ETH network , L2 (SDLX)will allow us to increase number of transactions and brings developers , who can create a side chaines by using SoundLinx SDK.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SoundLinX (SDLX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SoundLinX (SDLX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SoundLinX (SDLX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SDLX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SDLX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SDLX Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.