SOUNI is a fantasy-style 3D MMORPG game, built on Binance Smart Chain. SOUNI creates a large open world that delivers vivid experiences, with the corresponding multi-levels for both beginners and profesional players.
Players are able to build up their own clans, combine different characters to make their own strategies for adventure, explore the world, compete with a thousand worldwide online players and earn valuable rewards, immerse in the never-seen-before metaverse game while gaining profits.
SOUNI offers attractive game play instead of just an NFTs collecting platform. Possesing thousands of game items, characters with their unique talents and skills, players can plunge in the fierce battlefield, occupy the islands, customized landscape, and enjoy the incredible rewards in $SON and NFTs. Welcome to the SOUNI metaverse world and let the journey begin!
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Souni (SON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Souni (SON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.