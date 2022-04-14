South Korea Coin (KOREA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into South Korea Coin (KOREA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea (ROK), is a country in East Asia. It constitutes the southern part of the Korean Peninsula, this token is to commensurate the diverse and cultural backgrounds of South Korea. With excellent volume and a good liquidity. Community sentiment is bullish.

South Korea Coin (KOREA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for South Korea Coin (KOREA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 999.67M $ 999.67M $ 999.67M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.38K $ 15.38K $ 15.38K All-Time High: $ 0.00164164 $ 0.00164164 $ 0.00164164 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about South Korea Coin (KOREA) price

South Korea Coin (KOREA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of South Korea Coin (KOREA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOREA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOREA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOREA's tokenomics, explore KOREA token's live price!

Want to know where KOREA might be heading? Our KOREA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

