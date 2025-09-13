Sovryn (SOV) Price Information (USD)

Sovryn (SOV) real-time price is $0.098594. Over the past 24 hours, SOV traded between a low of $ 0.097808 and a high of $ 0.099643, showing active market volatility. SOV's all-time high price is $ 43.98, while its all-time low price is $ 0.087564.

In terms of short-term performance, SOV has changed by -0.40% over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and +0.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sovryn (SOV) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Sovryn is $ 6.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOV is 61.51M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.86M.