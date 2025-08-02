SOX Price (SOX)
SOX (SOX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 26.90K USD. SOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SOX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOX price information.
During today, the price change of SOX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SOX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SOX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SOX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+39.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SOX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+3.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SOX is the ultimate meme project for sock enthusiasts and humour lovers! Rooted in the quirky charm of socks, SOX combines humour, creativity, and meme culture into one unforgettable project. Whether it’s mismatched, holy, or iconic socks, SOX turns everyday footwear into a fun and shareable experience, making waves in the world of memes and beyond. Get ready to step into the sock revolution on Base!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of SOX (SOX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SOX to VND
₫--
|1 SOX to AUD
A$--
|1 SOX to GBP
￡--
|1 SOX to EUR
€--
|1 SOX to USD
$--
|1 SOX to MYR
RM--
|1 SOX to TRY
₺--
|1 SOX to JPY
¥--
|1 SOX to ARS
ARS$--
|1 SOX to RUB
₽--
|1 SOX to INR
₹--
|1 SOX to IDR
Rp--
|1 SOX to KRW
₩--
|1 SOX to PHP
₱--
|1 SOX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SOX to BRL
R$--
|1 SOX to CAD
C$--
|1 SOX to BDT
৳--
|1 SOX to NGN
₦--
|1 SOX to UAH
₴--
|1 SOX to VES
Bs--
|1 SOX to CLP
$--
|1 SOX to PKR
Rs--
|1 SOX to KZT
₸--
|1 SOX to THB
฿--
|1 SOX to TWD
NT$--
|1 SOX to AED
د.إ--
|1 SOX to CHF
Fr--
|1 SOX to HKD
HK$--
|1 SOX to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SOX to MXN
$--
|1 SOX to PLN
zł--
|1 SOX to RON
лв--
|1 SOX to SEK
kr--
|1 SOX to BGN
лв--
|1 SOX to HUF
Ft--
|1 SOX to CZK
Kč--
|1 SOX to KWD
د.ك--
|1 SOX to ILS
₪--