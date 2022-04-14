SOX (SOX) Tokenomics
SOX is the ultimate meme project for sock enthusiasts and humour lovers! Rooted in the quirky charm of socks, SOX combines humour, creativity, and meme culture into one unforgettable project. Whether it’s mismatched, holy, or iconic socks, SOX turns everyday footwear into a fun and shareable experience, making waves in the world of memes and beyond. Get ready to step into the sock revolution on Base!
Understanding the tokenomics of SOX (SOX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOX's tokenomics, explore SOX token's live price!
