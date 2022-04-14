Soyjak (SOY) Tokenomics
Meet Soyjak. Soyjak, a portmanteau of "soy" and "wojak", is a variation of Wojak that combines Wojak-style illustrations with additional features to allude to a soy boy, such as a gaping "cuckface" with an excited expression, glasses, stubble, and a balding head.
Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced. Soyjak is more than a token it's a movement to embrace the underdog in all of us and transform setbacks into comebacks!
Soyjak.party, (or just "The party") is an imageboard dedicated to the creation, posting, and sharing of soyjaks. As the site has grown, its expanded to encompass many other topics as well. Please read the rules before posting. Serving 9,462,739 posts!
Understanding the tokenomics of Soyjak (SOY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
