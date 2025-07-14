SP500 Token Price (SP500)
SP500 Token (SP500) is currently trading at 0.01455404 USD with a market cap of $ 3.27M USD. SP500 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SP500 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SP500 price information.
During today, the price change of SP500 Token to USD was $ -0.00095389242360078.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SP500 Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SP500 Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SP500 Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00095389242360078
|-6.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SP500 Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.52%
-6.15%
+110.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched on May 24, 2025, by a team based in the United States, SP500 Token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 500 million units. Designed to offer stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market, the project draws inspiration from the S&P 500 index, providing investors with a decentralized financial instrument. The token supports trading on both decentralized (DEX) and centralized (CEX) exchanges, with direct purchases available at 0.018 USD per token, subject to manual updates based on market value. Its recent listing on LBank on June 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM UTC marks a significant milestone, reflecting growing adoption. The presale, concluded successfully, reserved 175 million tokens, with subsequent lots of 50 million and 25 million scheduled for delivery on July 1 and August 1, 2025, respectively. SP500 Token aims to bridge traditional finance with blockchain technology, offering a reliable investment option through a direct deposit system and partnerships like Tokpie for fiat on-ramps. The project maintains transparency with a contract address at 0xF4C0Efc13eA4221AD8278Fb53727015471dCe938, verifiable on Etherscan, and continues to develop its ecosystem to support long-term investor confidence.
