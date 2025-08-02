What is Space ($SPACE)

Space is a meme token on the Solana blockchain inspired by the viral cultural moment tied to the phrase “holding space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity” from the iconic musical Wicked. Rooted in pop culture, Space celebrates the creativity, humor, and community spirit that emerge from shared online experiences. Leveraging Solana's fast and efficient ecosystem, this accessible meme token has captured the imagination of people around the world. With its origins cemented in modern pop culture, Space has grown into a fun, community-driven project that brings people together through a shared love of memes, music, and theater.

Space ($SPACE) Resource Official Website

Space ($SPACE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Space ($SPACE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $SPACE token's extensive tokenomics now!