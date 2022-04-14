Space Misfits (SMCW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Space Misfits (SMCW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Space Misfits (SMCW) Information Space Misfits brings an exciting and intense action space game to the blockchain. Explore new worlds, battle it out for scarce resources, build your fleet and earn a fortune in space. Official Website: https://spacemisfits.com/ Buy SMCW Now!

Space Misfits (SMCW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Space Misfits (SMCW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 73.97K All-Time High: $ 0.740413 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00036984

Space Misfits (SMCW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Space Misfits (SMCW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMCW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMCW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SMCW's tokenomics, explore SMCW token's live price!

