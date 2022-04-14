Space ($SPACE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Space ($SPACE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Space ($SPACE) Information Space is a meme token on the Solana blockchain inspired by the viral cultural moment tied to the phrase “holding space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity” from the iconic musical Wicked. Rooted in pop culture, Space celebrates the creativity, humor, and community spirit that emerge from shared online experiences. Leveraging Solana's fast and efficient ecosystem, this accessible meme token has captured the imagination of people around the world. With its origins cemented in modern pop culture, Space has grown into a fun, community-driven project that brings people together through a shared love of memes, music, and theater. Official Website: https://x.com/HoldingSpaceCTO Buy $SPACE Now!

Space ($SPACE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Space ($SPACE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 21.01K Total Supply: $ 984.00M Circulating Supply: $ 984.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.01K All-Time High: $ 0.00455448 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Space ($SPACE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Space ($SPACE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $SPACE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $SPACE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $SPACE's tokenomics, explore $SPACE token's live price!

