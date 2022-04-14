Spacemesh ($SMH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Spacemesh ($SMH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Spacemesh ($SMH) Information pacemesh is a project aimed at revolutionizing the cryptocurrency space with its unique approach. It positions itself as "the people's coin," emphasizing its user-friendly, financially fair, environmentally sound, and completely permissionless nature. At its core, Spacemesh is built on a layer 1 Proof of Space Time (PoST) protocol, which distinguishes it from other blockchain technologies. This innovative approach underlines Spacemesh's commitment to challenging the status quo in the cryptocurrency realm, with an ever-evolving philosophy and an invitation for open-minded participation in this exploration​. Official Website: https://spacemesh.io Whitepaper: https://spacemesh.io/blog/spacemesh-white-paper-1/ Buy $SMH Now!

Spacemesh ($SMH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 265.76K
Total Supply: $ 71.85M
Circulating Supply: $ 71.85M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 265.76K
All-Time High: $ 6.75
All-Time Low: $ 0.00250107
Current Price: $ 0.00369872

Spacemesh ($SMH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Spacemesh ($SMH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $SMH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $SMH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $SMH's tokenomics, explore $SMH token's live price!

