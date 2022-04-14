SpacePenguin (P3NGUIN) Tokenomics
SpacePenguin (P3NGUIN) Information
$P3NGUIN: The deflationary yield-generating UnRuggable SmartDeFi reflection token with Charity use cases & more. After relaunched in mid 2024, SpacePenguin aims to build up its community to achieve its goal of helping charities all across the world!
As part of our tokenomics, SpacePenguin collects taxes which go to the following; Reflections, Dev/Marketing Fund, Smart-Defi Tax and finally for our charity fund! Once our charity fund is built up our community can then decide where we donate this!
Take your spot on the colony! Profit With A Purpose and help give back to our planet and the people who need it
SpacePenguin (P3NGUIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SpacePenguin (P3NGUIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SpacePenguin (P3NGUIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SpacePenguin (P3NGUIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of P3NGUIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many P3NGUIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand P3NGUIN's tokenomics, explore P3NGUIN token's live price!
P3NGUIN Price Prediction
Want to know where P3NGUIN might be heading? Our P3NGUIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.