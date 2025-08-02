Spaceswap SHAKE Price (SHAKE)
Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) is currently trading at 17.34 USD with a market cap of $ 13.16K USD. SHAKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SHAKE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHAKE price information.
During today, the price change of Spaceswap SHAKE to USD was $ -0.70401688932399.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spaceswap SHAKE to USD was $ +23.5950564660.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spaceswap SHAKE to USD was $ +17.9703194040.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spaceswap SHAKE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.70401688932399
|-3.90%
|30 Days
|$ +23.5950564660
|+136.07%
|60 Days
|$ +17.9703194040
|+103.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Spaceswap SHAKE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.90%
-11.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHAKE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHAKE to VND
₫456,302.1
|1 SHAKE to AUD
A$26.877
|1 SHAKE to GBP
￡13.005
|1 SHAKE to EUR
€14.9124
|1 SHAKE to USD
$17.34
|1 SHAKE to MYR
RM74.0418
|1 SHAKE to TRY
₺704.871
|1 SHAKE to JPY
¥2,548.98
|1 SHAKE to ARS
ARS$23,656.095
|1 SHAKE to RUB
₽1,387.2
|1 SHAKE to INR
₹1,512.2214
|1 SHAKE to IDR
Rp284,262.2496
|1 SHAKE to KRW
₩24,116.8188
|1 SHAKE to PHP
₱1,002.9456
|1 SHAKE to EGP
￡E.843.7644
|1 SHAKE to BRL
R$96.237
|1 SHAKE to CAD
C$23.9292
|1 SHAKE to BDT
৳2,118.948
|1 SHAKE to NGN
₦26,595.0516
|1 SHAKE to UAH
₴724.4652
|1 SHAKE to VES
Bs2,132.82
|1 SHAKE to CLP
$16,785.12
|1 SHAKE to PKR
Rs4,912.0752
|1 SHAKE to KZT
₸9,408.5106
|1 SHAKE to THB
฿564.2436
|1 SHAKE to TWD
NT$516.0384
|1 SHAKE to AED
د.إ63.6378
|1 SHAKE to CHF
Fr13.872
|1 SHAKE to HKD
HK$135.9456
|1 SHAKE to MAD
.د.م157.794
|1 SHAKE to MXN
$328.4196
|1 SHAKE to PLN
zł64.158
|1 SHAKE to RON
лв76.296
|1 SHAKE to SEK
kr168.3714
|1 SHAKE to BGN
лв29.3046
|1 SHAKE to HUF
Ft5,997.906
|1 SHAKE to CZK
Kč369.8622
|1 SHAKE to KWD
د.ك5.2887
|1 SHAKE to ILS
₪59.1294