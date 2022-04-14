SpaceY 2025 (SPAY) Tokenomics
SpaceY 2025 is the world's first 'play-to-earn' blockchain-based triple-A tower defense game with NFTs. The 3D sandbox game offers an open and rich gameplay experience as well as numerous opportunities for players to earn money while playing. It is developed by the Blockfish team and its story is about building and defending a human settlement on Mars.Players can trade NFT-based Martian goods - such as land, buildings, towers and ores - with other players or sell them to them in the SpaceY 2025 marketplace. As the game progresses, they can not only help make humans a multiplanetary species, but also contribute to space exploration and unravel the mysteries of our universe.
Understanding the tokenomics of SpaceY 2025 (SPAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
