Spare Parts Universe (SPU) Tokenomics

Spare Parts Universe (SPU) Information

Art is the main focus, Spare Parts Universe consists of hand crafted art pieces made from "spare parts" which have turned into an animated cartoon show and clothing line based off the art, and nfts are in the works for each sculpture and original music and animated music videos. Oliver Sparks is the main developer and artist but he has a team of people helping him. he is very passionate about his art and a friendly guy who engages with the community every day in the telegram since the coin launched there is only about 600 people in there but it is very active everyday no matter the market conditions. its not people looking to make a quick flip on a dumb meme. i highly suggest taking a quick look at the twitter / X account to see the sculpture's and animations

Official Website:
https://www.sparepartsuniverse.com/

Spare Parts Universe (SPU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Spare Parts Universe (SPU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 68.18K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 68.18K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Spare Parts Universe (SPU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Spare Parts Universe (SPU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SPU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SPU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.