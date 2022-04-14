Spare Parts Universe (SPU) Tokenomics
Art is the main focus, Spare Parts Universe consists of hand crafted art pieces made from "spare parts" which have turned into an animated cartoon show and clothing line based off the art, and nfts are in the works for each sculpture and original music and animated music videos. Oliver Sparks is the main developer and artist but he has a team of people helping him. he is very passionate about his art and a friendly guy who engages with the community every day in the telegram since the coin launched there is only about 600 people in there but it is very active everyday no matter the market conditions. its not people looking to make a quick flip on a dumb meme. i highly suggest taking a quick look at the twitter / X account to see the sculpture's and animations
Spare Parts Universe (SPU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
