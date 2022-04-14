SPARTA (SPARTA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SPARTA (SPARTA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SPARTA (SPARTA) Information SPARTA is a hyper-deflationary token on PulseChain designed to reduce supply and increase value over time. It applies a 5% tax on every buy and sell; fees from these transactions are used to strengthen liquidity and burn tokens permanently. SPARTA is primarily paired with HEX, allowing it to benefit from HEX’s price performance through Heart’s Law. A supporting network of trading pairs drives volume, reinforcing liquidity and price stability. Official Website: https://www.spartapls.com Whitepaper: https://www.spartapls.com/files/spartaPdf.pdf Buy SPARTA Now!

SPARTA (SPARTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SPARTA (SPARTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.97M Total Supply: $ 186.83M Circulating Supply: $ 186.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.97M All-Time High: $ 0.111468 All-Time Low: $ 0.03103831 Current Price: $ 0.064096 Learn more about SPARTA (SPARTA) price

SPARTA (SPARTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SPARTA (SPARTA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPARTA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPARTA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPARTA's tokenomics, explore SPARTA token's live price!

