Spatial Computing (CMPT) Tokenomics
Spatial Computing (CMPT) Information
Every 8 hours, fees generated from volume on uniswap v3 are collected and COMPUTE is called
COMPUTE claims fees, BUYS CMPT tokens from the market and BURNS them forever
Spatial Computing (CMPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Spatial Computing (CMPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Spatial Computing (CMPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Spatial Computing (CMPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CMPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CMPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
