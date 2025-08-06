SPDR Gold Shares Defichain Price (DGLD)
SPDR Gold Shares Defichain (DGLD) is currently trading at 20.11 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DGLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of SPDR Gold Shares Defichain to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SPDR Gold Shares Defichain to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SPDR Gold Shares Defichain to USD was $ -0.6375352640.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SPDR Gold Shares Defichain to USD was $ +6.423347897634596.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.6375352640
|-3.17%
|90 Days
|$ +6.423347897634596
|+46.93%
Discover the latest price analysis of SPDR Gold Shares Defichain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of SPDR Gold Shares Defichain (DGLD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DGLD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DGLD to VND
₫529,194.65
|1 DGLD to AUD
A$30.9694
|1 DGLD to GBP
￡15.0825
|1 DGLD to EUR
€17.2946
|1 DGLD to USD
$20.11
|1 DGLD to MYR
RM84.8642
|1 DGLD to TRY
₺818.0748
|1 DGLD to JPY
¥2,956.17
|1 DGLD to ARS
ARS$26,920.8548
|1 DGLD to RUB
₽1,610.2077
|1 DGLD to INR
₹1,764.0492
|1 DGLD to IDR
Rp329,672.0784
|1 DGLD to KRW
₩27,930.3768
|1 DGLD to PHP
₱1,156.325
|1 DGLD to EGP
￡E.973.324
|1 DGLD to BRL
R$110.605
|1 DGLD to CAD
C$27.5507
|1 DGLD to BDT
৳2,452.4145
|1 DGLD to NGN
₦30,749.1955
|1 DGLD to UAH
₴838.587
|1 DGLD to VES
Bs2,533.86
|1 DGLD to CLP
$19,426.26
|1 DGLD to PKR
Rs5,696.7608
|1 DGLD to KZT
₸10,817.5712
|1 DGLD to THB
฿650.3574
|1 DGLD to TWD
NT$602.4956
|1 DGLD to AED
د.إ73.8037
|1 DGLD to CHF
Fr16.088
|1 DGLD to HKD
HK$157.6624
|1 DGLD to MAD
.د.م183.001
|1 DGLD to MXN
$376.4592
|1 DGLD to PLN
zł74.2059
|1 DGLD to RON
лв88.0818
|1 DGLD to SEK
kr194.2626
|1 DGLD to BGN
лв33.7848
|1 DGLD to HUF
Ft6,913.0136
|1 DGLD to CZK
Kč427.1364
|1 DGLD to KWD
د.ك6.13355
|1 DGLD to ILS
₪69.1784