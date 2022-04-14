Spectrum (SPCTRM) Tokenomics
Spectrum is more than just a token, it's the ultimate hangout for degens. and everyone else on the spectrumn. Which we know is everyone in Web5.
This project is a testament to the unyielding spirit of all smooth-brained traders, the one's who've stared down market chaos, hopped into bear traps, and survived rugpulls galore, yet still choose to dive deeper and "send it"
We're not just celebrating those highs and lows; we're building a unique digital ecosystem and plotting ulti-chain expansion (Base, SUl, and beyond).
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Spectrum (SPCTRM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Spectrum (SPCTRM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPCTRM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPCTRM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
