Speedrun (RUN) Information

The world's first platform where people complete wild, real-life challenges for real money. No filters. No fakes, all on camera.

Speedrun is the world's first gig for cash economy, built for everyone. We believe every human is content, and every human should have a way to earn, instantly, globally, with nothing but a phone and drive.

We reach people who are overlooked, ex-felons, war-zone residents, broke students, and anyone with zero followers. We are not here to favor rich influencers. We are here for the raw, the real and the fearless.

Our mission is to democratize opportunity through action, to reward courage, creativity and built a future platform where anyone can turn themselves into a income machine.