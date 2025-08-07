Sperax USD Price (USDS)
Sperax USD (USDS) is currently trading at 0.999053 USD with a market cap of $ 1.14M USD. USDS to USD price is updated in real-time.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0004568023902974
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0022729454
|+0.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0527129335
|-5.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0010980541971312
|-0.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sperax USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-0.04%
-0.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Sperax USD (USDS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDS token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 USDS to VND
₫26,290.079695
|1 USDS to AUD
A$1.52855109
|1 USDS to GBP
￡0.73929922
|1 USDS to EUR
€0.84919505
|1 USDS to USD
$0.999053
|1 USDS to MYR
RM4.21600366
|1 USDS to TRY
₺40.63148551
|1 USDS to JPY
¥146.860791
|1 USDS to ARS
ARS$1,330.28902215
|1 USDS to RUB
₽79.92424
|1 USDS to INR
₹87.68688181
|1 USDS to IDR
Rp16,377.91541232
|1 USDS to KRW
₩1,385.64654888
|1 USDS to PHP
₱57.12585054
|1 USDS to EGP
￡E.48.39412732
|1 USDS to BRL
R$5.44483885
|1 USDS to CAD
C$1.36870261
|1 USDS to BDT
৳121.10520466
|1 USDS to NGN
₦1,522.94640267
|1 USDS to UAH
₴41.40075632
|1 USDS to VES
Bs127.878784
|1 USDS to CLP
$969.08141
|1 USDS to PKR
Rs282.5321884
|1 USDS to KZT
₸534.82304249
|1 USDS to THB
฿32.30937402
|1 USDS to TWD
NT$29.8716847
|1 USDS to AED
د.إ3.66652451
|1 USDS to CHF
Fr0.7992424
|1 USDS to HKD
HK$7.83257552
|1 USDS to MAD
.د.م9.02144859
|1 USDS to MXN
$18.5823858
|1 USDS to PLN
zł3.65653398
|1 USDS to RON
лв4.34588055
|1 USDS to SEK
kr9.60089933
|1 USDS to BGN
лв1.66841851
|1 USDS to HUF
Ft341.31646692
|1 USDS to CZK
Kč21.06003724
|1 USDS to KWD
د.ك0.304711165
|1 USDS to ILS
₪3.41676126