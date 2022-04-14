Sphynx Labs (SPHYNX) Information

Sphynx Labs is an all-in-one solution for Trading, Farming, Bridging, and more. With Sphynx Labs, you have the power to control your decentralized destiny with powerful tools in one secure location, regardless of the blockchain you want to use beyond simply a token, Sphynx Labs' purpose is built to offer yield opportunities in various ways to holders in sustainable ways that feed the ecosystem.

Including our Swap, Hyper pool, Launchpad, NFT marketplace, and others.

We have been around for 2 years, building our product and delivering everything that was promised.

We do have as well our APP, which you can find on Apple and Google store.