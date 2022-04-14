Sphynx Labs (SPHYNX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Sphynx Labs (SPHYNX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Sphynx Labs (SPHYNX) Information

Sphynx Labs is an all-in-one solution for Trading, Farming, Bridging, and more. With Sphynx Labs, you have the power to control your decentralized destiny with powerful tools in one secure location, regardless of the blockchain you want to use beyond simply a token, Sphynx Labs' purpose is built to offer yield opportunities in various ways to holders in sustainable ways that feed the ecosystem.

Including our Swap, Hyper pool, Launchpad, NFT marketplace, and others.

We have been around for 2 years, building our product and delivering everything that was promised.

We do have as well our APP, which you can find on Apple and Google store.

Official Website:
https://sphynxlabs.co/
Whitepaper:
https://sphynxlabs.gitbook.io/sphynx-labs/introduction/sphynx-labs-introduction

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sphynx Labs (SPHYNX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.34M
Total Supply:
$ 1.50B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.50B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.34M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00952555
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00074075
Current Price:
$ 0.00089287
Sphynx Labs (SPHYNX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Sphynx Labs (SPHYNX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SPHYNX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SPHYNX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SPHYNX's tokenomics, explore SPHYNX token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.